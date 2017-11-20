Gowon, Masari urge more investments in education

Share This





















From Lawal Sa’idu Funtua, Katsina

Government at all levels have been urged to invest heavily in education to make the younger generation responsible leaders of tomorrow.

Former Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon made the call at the twenty seventeen Annual Lecture of the Barewa Old Boys Association, BOBA, held in Katsina.

General Gowon, who is the Chairman Board of Trustees of the association, observed that the level of development of any society cannot exceed the level of education of its children, and appealed to leaders at all levels to accord priority to the sector.

In his speech at the occasion, Governor Aminu Bello Masari pointed out that his administration has accorded education the highest priority since his assumption in office two years ago.

He explained that so far, his administration has renovated hundreds of schools across the state and built new and equipped new ones.

The governor noted that his administration has has also employed primary and secondary school teachers and settled three months’ promotion arrears of primary school teachers in the state owed them since twenty thirteen.

He also explained that directors who were redundant in state and local government education departments were also deployed to classrooms to enhance manpower in schools.

Masari urged the private sector, non-governmental organizations and well meaning indigenes of the state to also invest in public education to better the life of the younger generation.

Earlier in a dissertation, the guest lecturer Professor Jibril Ibrahim, noted that over thirteen million children in the country are out of school, and that eighty percent of them are in the northern part of the country.