Gowon should manage North-East reconstruction, says ex-Yar’Adua, Jonathan’s aide

Share This





















From Mustapha Isah Kwaru Maiduguri

Former Military Head of State, Gen. Yakubu Gowon should be invited to head the reconstruction of the northeast which was ravaged by Boko Haram insurgency, Senator Abba Aji has said.

Senator Abba Aji, former Special Adviser on National Assembly Matters for both Presidents Musa Yar’Adua and Goodluck Jonathan made the observation on Wednesday.

He spoke to newsmen shortly after he emerged as the winner in the Tuesday’s Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) primary elections for Borno Central Senatorial District.

Senator Aji said General Gowon has a role to play in rebuilding northeast as he had done to southeast at the end of civil war.

According to him, the former head of state played a significant role in developing the southeast ravaged by the civil war and that same task should be given to him for northeast.

Commenting on his emergence as the PDP candidate for Borno central, Senator Aji said this will be an opportunity for him to employ all available expertise to ensure the unity of Nigeria and also move the state forward.

Aji said the continued existence of Nigeria as one nation will be his main agenda, followed by the development of northeast.

According to him, areas to be concentrated included reconciliation, rehabilitation and reconstruction of areas ravaged by the Boko Haram insurgency.

He said people of the state have suffered due to the insurgency and that urgent and effective measures were required to normalise their condition.

“I will employ all available expertise to ensure that people of the northeast get better life so that they can continue living under conducive atmosphere which was eliminated by the insurgency,” he said.