Group condemns non release of Leah Sharibu at independence

By Mashe Umaru Gwamna

The Catalyst For Global Peace and Justice Initiative(CPJ), a faith based organisation has said that President Buhari’s 58th independence message without Leah Sharibu’s freedom is a failure to the country.

The group expressed that grudge in a press statement yesterday in Abuja ,jointly signed by Catalyst for Global Peace and Justice (CPJ) Abraham Aiyedogbon ,Every Nation Ministries -Nigeria (ENMN) Pastor (Mrs) Toni Akintara and Christina Association of Nigeria (CAN) Rev. William Okoye said that “Leah Sharibu is a Christian that stand out for her faith and it is worse that she was held back by her abductors on the her heroic refusal her Christians faith when the government negotiate D the release of the Dapchi girls,.it is inexcusable that some eight month after her abduction, the federal government has not been able to secure her released.”

“A few days ago, the Boko Haram insurgents has threated to kill Leah Sharibu the same way they Cowardly y murdered Suifura Khorse, a health Worker with International Committee of Red Cross, Kidnapped last March”.

Recall that Leah Shariub was among the Dapchi girls kidnapped in February 2018.

The Catalyst urged that President Buhari should muster all the forces at his disposal to ensure that Boko Haram doesn’t succeed in carry ing out its threat on Leah and two other abductees, Hauwa Liman and Alice Ngaddah lined up for execution, Leah Sharibu must not be killed.”

The group also called on security agencies to up their games and bring to book purveyors of violence, kidnappers, ritualists, insurgents, herdsmen attack and terrorists. “Agents of darkness in different guises are killing innocent citizens and shedding of blood unnecessarily .The general insecurity in the land is galling and should be immediately arrested. “

The statement further demanded that the Buhari’s administration must ensure that the 2019 election is free, fair and credible. The political class, should ensure the election campaigns are issue based, “politicians should eschew the language of hate, of violence, and of name calling. The growing tension across the country as elections draw near is unhelpful and dangerous “,the statement stated.

The statement explained the need for government to urgently take measures to change the narratives of the country. “ Take urgent steps to redesign the security architecture for Nigeria.”