Group decries plight of women in Niger Delta region

From Mohammad Ibrahim, Kaduna

As the World commemorates the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, African Centre for Leadership, Strategy and Development (Centre LSD) joined the global community to observe the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women (November 25).

According to the centre, it commenced campaign activities for the 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence (Nov.25 – Dec.10, 2017).

A statement released by the programme officer of the Centre LSD, Mr. Vincent Dania, enjoined the Federal Government and other stakeholders in the oil and gas industry to stop paying lip service to the Clean Up of Ogoniland and as a matter of urgency, commence the implementation of the emergency measures recommended by the 2011 report of UNEP Environmental Assessment of Ogoniland.

As aptly captured in the theme for 2017; “Leave No One Behind: End Violence Against Women and Girls”, the Centre believes that more needs to be done in ending every form of violence against women and girls especially the most underserved and marginalized groups, including Internally displaced persons camps, populations affected by conflict and natural disasters, and women in the oil producing regions of the Niger Delta.

“The Centre is particularly disturbed by the plight of women and girls in oil producing regions of the Niger Delta especially Ogoniland who, because of the oil producing activities, have been subjected to several forms of violence – including economic and physical and have endured untold suffering resulting from the destruction of their natural resources, pollution of the land and water bodies, and reduction in means of livelihood,” he said.