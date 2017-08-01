Group demands competence in appointment of UBTH CMD

Share This





















By Osaigbovo Iguobaro, Benin

A cross session of medical professionals from the northern part of Edo State has demanded competence and level playing field in the appointment of a substantive Chief Medical Director of University of Benin Teaching Hospital.

The medical professionals under the aegis of friends for Edo North Professors have urged the federal government to ensure fairness and promote federal character in the appointment of a Chief Medical Director for the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH).

The group who tipped Professor Sylvester Idogun as a credible Candidate from Edo North Senatorial district of the state for the plum job, implored the Federal government to ensure that the appointment reflects federal character.

The federal government had recently conducted interview for all applicants for the position of CMD and shortlisted three persons, the acting CMD, Dr. Darlington Obaseki, Prof. Sylvester Idogun, a professor of chemical pathology and Prof. Alfred Ogbemudia, an Orthopaedic surgeon.

According to the group who spoke on the condition of anonymity, “we call on the acting president, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo to play by the rules and appoint only the best candidate from Edo North following the principles of fairness, equity and justice and respect for federal character.

“Our son came out in flying colours at the interview and It is our turn to occupy the office.

“We suggest that our indefatigable Prof. Sylvester Idogun, who made the list of persons shortlisted should be appointed from among those successful”, the statement said.