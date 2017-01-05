Group donates sewing machines to women IDPs in Abuja

Share This





















By By Usman Shuaibu

An Islamic group, Women in Da’awah, has donated sewing machines to some Internally Displaced Persons drawn from Karmajiji and Durumi Camps in Abuja.

The Vice President of the group, HajiyaRahama Musa, said the gesture is part of their efforts in assisting the IDP’s women through various training and empowerment programs initiated for them, for quite sometimes.

“The IDPs women were trained for various skills acquisition which includes – Knitting, cell-phone repairs, tailoring, handbags and shoe making” she said, adding that the empowerment was to encourage them not to abandon what they have learned. The support programme is in collaboration with Media Trust and Al-Ansar Homes.

In her remarks, the organization coordinator for Karmajiji camp, HajiyaAtikaDewu, said those who benefitted with the sewing machines were among the successful trainees who have shown a sense of dedication in learning the tailoring skills during a six-weeks training programme they already undergo.

She therefore cautioned the beneficiaries’ against selling the items donated to them, but rather put those into use, as it would help them to become self-reliant. “We will do a follow-up to assess if you put it into use” she added.

Presenting the sewing machine to some of the beneficiaries, representative of the Media Trust at the event, Mal. KabiruBala, commended the women in Da’awah group for their excellent initiatives and manners in which they operates.

However, he recalled how some time ago the Media Trust Ltd launched a foundation and generated funds to the tune of N100 million for IDP’s supports.

He added that so far, over sixty percent of the funds have been extended to some organization that have the experience and involves in various supports programs for the IDP’s. And because of their good track records and sincerity, women in Da’awah were among the group Media Trust collaborates with.

Also, speaking at the event, the director of ESTEEM Academy Abuja, Alh. Musa BukarSani, while lamented on the pathetic situation the women and children in the IDPs found themselves, he prayed for them to overcome the situation and return to their respective homes.

Furthermore, he urges the beneficiaries to utilize the gesture extended to them, and also commended on the efforts and sacrifices the group does.

On the other hand, the beneficiaries express their deep appreciation to the women in Da’awah for helping them acquired the skills and providing them with the sewing machines.

“Today, we are really glad and happy for what you did to us, only the Almighty will pay you and we believed this will go a long way in helping us to cater for our families” Aisha Sani, who spoke on behalf of the beneficiaries, stated, while shading tears of joy.