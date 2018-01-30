Group flays FG attitude towards workers welfare

Share This





















By Osaigbovo Iguobaro, Benin

The Non Academic Staff Union (NASU) and Academic Staff Union of Research Institutes (ASURI) have flayed the federal government attitude towards the plight of workers across Research Institutes of Nigeria.

The Unions made known in a joint statement by Comrade Elijah Obasuyi and Dr. Fredrick Akpobome, Chairmen of NASU and ASURI which was made available to newsmen on Monday in Benin City.

Research Institutes across Nigeria had in November 14th 2017, embarked on an indefinite strike to among others, demand include the payment of 12 months salary increase arrears, implementation of 65 years retirement age, payment of peculiar and earned allowances.

Other issues being canvassed by the group include, poor funding of research, establishment of National Research Institutes Commission (NATIVISM), immediate release of Research Institutes’ Condition of Service and withdrawal of non-profit skipping circular.

The statement by workers of the Rubber Research Institute, Iyanomo, Edo state, called on the members of the national Assembly to intervene in the stalemate.