Group laments workers sack by El’rufai’s administration

Share This





















From Mohammed Ibrahim, Kaduna

The Maina Maina Zazzau Communications Committee has said Kaduna State Government decision to reduce its work force will lead to poverty and hunger among the citizens of the state .

In a statement signed by their Secretary, Ibrahim Adamu Zango made available to newsmen in the state urged the state governor, Nasir El’rufai to stop sacking workers without providing an alternative to them.

It could be recalled that the government planned to lay off large number of its workers among them teachers and state civil servants particularly local government workers across the state.

“We stand in complete opposition to the anti -workers policies of Governor Nasir El’Rufai that are deepening poverty and deprivations as well as circumscribing the fundamental rights of the people, particularly workers in the state,” the group said.