Group moves to complement Buhari’s anti-graft war

By Ochiaka Ugwu

Concerned Association for Transparency and National Advancement (CATNA), an anti-graft group has vowed to boost the anti-corruption war waged by President Muhammadu Buhari by complementing it through its various programmes of action.

In a press statement released yesterday in Abuja and signed by the association’s Board of Trustees Chairman and Vice-Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Anti-Corruption, Hon. Tukur Idris Amiru, it stated that the group was formed to complement the efforts of President Buhari’s fight towards eradicating corruption.

The group lamented that Nigeria being the most populous black nation in the world and coupled with the fact that is gifted in terms of human and mineral resources has more of its citizens swimming in poverty.

Continuing, the group stated that corruption has become so endemic to the extent of eroding morals, ethics and values to the extent of becoming a national symbol.

The statement read, “Nigeria, the most populous black nation in the world and the most endowed in terms of human and mineral resources with population of over 180 million people, has the vast majority of her citizens remained poor due to corruption in low and high places.

“Corruption has become so endemic in every strata of our national psyche that it has reached a catastrophic dimension. It has gradually eroded morals, ethics and values to a point that it has become a national status symbol.

“The purpose of the association is to complement the efforts of government in the eradication of corruption”.

The association also revealed that its strategy of “One Unit, Five Hundred Advocates”, saying that is a social behavior change communication tool and process that will be used to change the mindset of the people through various activities that include smaller group inter-personal communication, sanitization and education sessions at various social, cultural, religious, professional, school peer levels, larger group community outreaches and wider group campaigns leading to nationwide solidarity campaign/movement/action in support of the fight against corruption and corrupt people.