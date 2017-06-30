Group petitions labour minister over BATN tobacco hazards, anti-labour practices

Share This





















By Musa Adamu

A coalition of civil society groups, the Nigeria Tobacco Control Alliance (NTCA) have written to Minister of Labour, Dr. Chris Ngige, demanding his intervention in the alleged anti-labour practices reported in British American Tobacco Nigeria (BATN) Ibadan factory.

The group in a statement, said a handful of ex-BATN workers had in a press briefing in Lagos last year accused the company of deliberately exposing them to tobacco hazards that led to their poor state of health, after which their appointments were terminated.

It further alleged that most of them currently live with strange ailments that have defied medication and constitute a strain on their finances.

It said the company was also accused of consistently sending ill workers to particular hospitals whose services are solicited to cover-up the workers’ injuries even though documents exist that show the same workers were in optimum health at the time of their entry into the company.

To understand the depth of the issues the ex-workers raised, the group said, the labour minister set up an investigative team comprising officials of the ministry and some concerned groups who met the aggrieved ex workers on February 14, 2017, and subsequently visited the factory to see things first-hand.

It said unfortunately however, more than four months after that visit no report of findings has been made public.

It said: “Reacting to the development, the NTCA on May 30, 2017 petitioned the minister to wade into the matter to ensure findings from the investigative team be made public.”

It quoted the NTCA Board Chair, Akinbode Oluwafemi as saying: “While we appreciate the labour minister’s unrelenting efforts at speaking against and stemming anti-labour and inhuman practices in industries, we are worried about the strange silence on the BATN issue.”

Oluwafemi stressed that the minister owes the ex-workers, current workers and Nigerians as a people the duty to ensure that any unwholesome practice which has violated the rights of the workers was not allowed to go unsanctioned.

It said that by exposing workers in its factory in Ibadan to inhumane work conditions and unceremoniously terminating their appointments the company had breached the Nigeria’s labour laws and urged the minister to rise to the occasion by using his good office to demonstrate that impunity by corporations in Nigeria is unacceptable.

The group demanded that findings of the investigative visit to BATN Ibadan factory be released to the public and that the federal government institute a probe of BATN activities in Nigeria with respect to its engagement with workers and farmer.

It also wants the hospitals that manipulated reports on the health of the workers identified and the perpetrators brought to book.

“If the report is confirmed, BATN should be appropriately sanctioned and asked to compensate affected ex-workers whose health have been severely impacted by unhealthy exposure to tobacco leaves and jobs abruptly terminated.”