Group tasks online journalists on professionalism

From Mohammad Ibrahim, Kaduna

Group of Professional Journalists under the name League of Professional Online Journalists LEPOJ have counsels Kaduna based online journalists and publishers on the need to be professional in discharging their duties.

According to the group, the only way to fight fake names on social media is for Journalists to take charge in spreading well balanced reports to the public.

In his remarks at the Maiden public Awareness forum held in Kaduna, LEPOJ, Coordinator , Alex Uangbaoje said it’s important for online journalists to adhere to ethics of journalism profession.

He described Kaduna as one of the most vibrant state when it comes to online journalism,adding that its unfortunate that some journalists abused the power they have, particularly online journalists.

“So, this is why the leadership of Africa Media Development Foundation (AMDF) in their wisdom came up with the idea to bring online journalists together and start a professional association with the objective to promote professionalism, equip online journalists with knowledge to uphold ethical conduct at all times, so as to separate the professionals from the ordinary bloggers and social media users.

“Today’s gathering became necessary because if you look at the journalism practice in Nigeria, Kaduna is one of the most vibrant state when it comes to providing the public with quality information, but unfortunately the online journalists here don’t even understand that they are more powerful and should be in the lead rather we are still queuing behind those who should be begging us for direction.

“Therefore, this meeting is aimed at making all online journalists come together under one umbrella to think creatively and promote professionalism and when we make professionalism our watchword I tell you we will have more than enough to sustain ourselves and our various platforms.

“One thing I will like us to also know in this meeting is that LEPOJ in the history of online journalism practice, especially here in Nigeria, has been able to define who an online journalist is and what it takes for him/her to be called a professional,” he said

In her remarks, Coordinator of Africa Media Development Foundation (AMDF) Sekyen Dadik said the emergence of internet and the proliferation of different social media platforms have introduced a new paradigm in news production: news gathering and distribution.

“This has not only changed the way news is consumed but has opened new vista for journalists who now have to go beyond the traditional news medium to engaging the new media, to satisfy and maintain their teeming consumers.

“It is against this backdrop that the Africa Media Development Foundation in keeping with its mandate of providing professional support and insights to the media came up with a platform for Online Journalists.

“The platform which intends to bring together online journalists in Africa is aimed at fostering professional excellence and information sharing among African online journalists, “she said.