Group urges FG to query Yabatech Rector

By Stanley Onyekwere

The Minister of Education Malam Adamu Adamu has been urged to implement the report of the Ministerial Adhoc Committee that investigated allegations of corrupt practices leveled against the Rector of Yaba College of Technology, Mrs. Kudirat Ladipo.

Chairman, Centre for Anti-Corruption and Open Leadership, Debo Adeniran who stated this at a media briefing in Abuja ahead of the meeting of Yabatech Governing Council this week, said the Adhoc Committee report recommended that Mrs. Ladipo should be queried for high handedness and non-adherence to financial regulations of public service.

“As anti-corruption crusaders who have been closing following the sacred cow scenario in Yabatech, only full implementation of recommendations of the Ministry of Education Adhoc Committee and the release of the reports of previous EFCC investigations can douse the tension generated by Mrs. Ladipo in the College after she suppressed and suspended eight whistleblower,” Adeniran noted.

He listed the Ministry of Education Adhoc committee’s recommendations to include querying of the Yabatech Rector for feigning ignorance of extant rules and financial regulations in public service and surpassing approval limits, leading to misappropriation of College funds running into millions of naira.

The anti corruption crusaders also appealed to the Chairman of Yabatech’s Governing Council, Lateef Fagbemi not to sweep the matter under the carpet during the College’s Governing Council meeting this week.