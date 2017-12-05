Groups move to reduce rampant rape cases In Jigawa

Share This





















From Mika’il Tsoho, Dutse

The Jigawa state Save the Children in collaboration with Coalition of Civil Society Organization has embarked on massive public enlightenment to reduce rampant rape cases in the state.

The chairman of the project, Comrade Baffa Nayaya dropped the hint while speaking at the palace of the emirs of Dutse, Alhaji (Dr) Nuhu Muhammadu Sunusi and emir of Kazaure Alhaji Najib Husaini Adamu when the team paid them a courtesy visit.

Comrade Baffa Nayaya told the emirs that “Your highness children and were in serious trouble as the rate of rape case is in the increase in daily bases in this state and the epidemic did not spare the urban or rural children as both the were always in the threat of the crises”.

The coalition attributed the menace to the increasing number of children out of schools and schools dropout and engaging in street hocking by girls children, “this is the common and simples way that exposing the minors to the bad adult and committing the crime”

According him, “another task under this project by this coalition in supported by Save the Children is Women/ Girls empowerment, Nutrition, Immunization and Anti-natal care”.

Nayaya explained that, “we are this palace to informed your highness what we observed and the danger ahead, this not because you are not aware, but to notify you about our plans and commitment contributions towards the lasting solution to the problems”.

He added that “your highness we are also here to solicit your support, blessing, advises and helping hand on our mission on the project”.

In their different responses, the emirs commended the effort of the coalition and promised their support and cooperation to achieve the desired objective.

“This is very good initiative, this needs all hand on deck as the crises can consume any society if necessary measure did not been taken. So our door is always open whenever you have an important issue like this,” the emirs said.