Guinea seeks Buhari visit to foster stability

By Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday met behind closed door with the Prime Minister of Guinea-Bissau, Umaro Embalo.

Speaking to State House correspondents through an interpreter after the meeting which held in Abuja, Embalo disclosed that he was in Abuja to deliver President Jose Vaz’s message to Buhari, requesting him to pay an official visit to Guinea-Bissau.

According to him, he used the opportunity of the visit to brief the Nigerian leader on the sociopolitical development in that country.

He said, “We should not forget that Nigeria leads the Contact-Group for Guinea-Bissau and of course also because of the weight of Nigeria in the comity of nations and that is why I’m here to inform Mr President of development in that country.

“We are here to develop further relations between the two countries not only in the context of South-South Co-operation, in the context of ECOWAS but also bilaterally between the two countries.

“And it is in that context that my President asked me to ask President Buhari to also come and visit Guinea-Bissau because Nigeria is our privileged partner. So that is why I’m here.”

Sissoco-Embola described President Buhari as his role model, adding that his country will continue to thank the government and people of Nigeria for standing by them in their moment of crisis.

He also pledged his country’s commitment to improved ties with Nigeria.

On his part, President Muhammadu Buhari assured that as the Chairman of ECOWAS Contact Group on Guinea Bissau, he will do his best to ensure stability in that the country.

Receiving the Prime Minister of Guinea Bissau, Umar El-Mukhtar Sissoco-Embola, at the State House, the President expressed satisfaction on the gradual return of normalcy to the West African country.

Assuring the visiting Prime Minister of Nigeria’s continued support to political stability in Guinea Bissau, Buhari urged the leaders to work hard to reach a lasting solution to the political crisis in the country.

The President congratulated the new Prime Minister on his appointment and urged him to put the interest of the country and its people ahead of everything else.

Recall that Guinea-Bissau has been in the throes of a power struggle since August 2015, following the removal of the then Prime Minister, Domingos Pereira by the country’s President Jose Vaz.