Gunmen abduct ex Kaduna state PDP chieftain

From Femi Oyelola Kaduna

The former Treasurer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in Kaduna state, Alhaji Musa Danbaba, has been abducted by yet to be identified gunmen who stormed his country home in Siya-Siya Village in Ikara Local Government Area of the state.

Investigation revealed that the gunmen stormed his home and started shooting randomly to scare off people before forcefully gaining access into the compound and took him away in their vehicle an unknown destination.

Confirming the abduction, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Aliyu Mukhtar, said the gunmen numbering five raided the PDP chieftain’s home at about 1.20am yesterday, and zoomed off with him.

“When we received the report the Divisional Police Office in Ikara, led a team of policemen who gave the abductors a chase and were later supported by other units.

“As I am speaking to you know, they are still on the trail on the abductors and manhunt has been intensified to rescue the victim and arrest the perpetrators,” he said.

Alhaji Musa Danbaba is said to be a close associate of former Kaduna State Governor and National Caretaker Chairman of PDP, Senator Ahmed Mohammed Makarfi.

When our reporter visited the state Secretariat of the PDP, a source who did not want his name in print described the abduction of Alh. Danbaba as unfortunate because he is a man that practice politics without bitterness.

The source further said the major concern is that of his health because he is said to be hypertensive.