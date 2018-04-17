Gunmen abduct German, kill Policeman in Kano

Share This





















From Mustapha Adamu Kano

Kano State Police Command has confirmed the abduction of a German national and killing of a Police officer by unknown gunmen in the state.

This was contained in a statement signed by its Public Relations Officer, SP Magaji Musa Majiya and issued to newsmen in Kano, yesterday.

The statement said the incident occurred at about 7:45am, along Sabon Titi, Madobi road, when an armed gang of 5 men in a motor vehicle ambushed and opened fire on a motor vehicle conveying the staff of Dantata & Sawoe Construction Company on their way to a construction site.

The statement added that, the attackers killed one Police Sergeant attached to Special Protection Unit (SPU),who was on escort duty, and abducted the German national, identified as Michael Cremza.

In the statement, the command said the state Police Commissioner, Rabiu Yusuf had since deployed powerful team of operatives and detectives to cordon the axis with a view to arresting the culprits and rescue the victim.

The statement further said that the Command had since launched manhunt of the abductors.

It also called on any person with useful information to report to the nearest Police Station or call the following emergency telephone numbers; 08032419754 and 08123821575.