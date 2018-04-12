Gunmen attack Benue communities, kill 10

Share This





















From Uche Nnorom Makurdi

Ten persons were yesterday reportedly killed in two separate attacks on Gbeji in Ukum local government area and Tswarev in Logo government area by suspected armed herdsmen

The attack, it was gathered occurred in the evening and left several persons injured and many properties destroyed.

Amongst those killed in Gbeji were two elderly men, two children, two women and one young man while three.

A resident of Gbeji Mr Abraham Ngyenev who spoke to our correspondent, said the attack started at about 6pm when people were coming from their farms and lasted for more than three hours.

He said area attacked include, Channel One,Orveren and and Ajura villages, Tombo community, Ukemberagya, Mbagber especially at Anyiin, Anyibe, Azege, Tsukwa leaving Tor Imbor, Aondowua Mnyor and Msugh Ajura dead.

Names of those killed were given as Mtserkyaa lgbugh, Kananfa Amarfu Tyavyar Akau, Orfega Hiikyaa, Kanyitor Uor a well as a passer-by aged around 75 years whose identity is yet to be ascertained.

Another eye witness Mathias Azawe said the attack was devastating as it came when people were planting their crops.

Both Chairmen of Ukum and Logo local government areas Mr Iberlogo Tortyokyaa and Richard Njayo who confirmed the incident lamented over the wanton killing of innocent people in their areas and called on security agencies to live up to its responsibility of protecting lives of its citizens.

Meanwhile, two trucks conveying mobile policemen were said to have arrived the town and were patrolling the place and its environs even as hundreds of people have fled the area for safety.

Confirming the incidence, Benue State Commissioner of Police Fatai Owoseni said, “there was an incidence in Gbeji and we are investigating it. There is said to be an attack by suspected herdsmen in the area but we can confirm that as at this morning (yesterday), four dead bodies were recovered there. We have stepped up security in the area and we are investigating.