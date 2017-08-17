Gunmen attack EFCC Abuja office, damage vehicles

Share This





















By Ese Awhotu

Unidentified gunmen have attacked the office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, located at Wuse Zone 7 in Abuja.

The attack which occurred in the early hours of Wednesday, involved a group of heavily armed men.

In what is considered as a security breach, the invading gunmen shot sporadically into the premises, damaging vehicles parked within the Commission’s premises.

EFCC spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren, who disclosed this to the media in Abuja, said, “It is quite shocking because we have never experienced such an attack in Abuja.”

However, Uwujaren said EFCC guards on duty responded by firing back. Consequently, the gunmen left with the car they came with.

He said, the gunmen left a message in a white envelope which was a death threat addressed to Ishaku Sharu, a senior investigator with the Commission.

According to the EFCC spokesman, Ishaku who heads the Foreign Exchange Malpractices Fraud Section is a top flight investigator who is handling a lot of investigation for the commission.

He said the latest incident has already been reported to the police for investigation.

Recall that a few weeks ago, an investigator with the EFCC, Austin Okwor, was shot and wounded by unknown assailants in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.