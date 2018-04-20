Gunmen attack Police station, kill 1 officer in Niger

Share This





















From Yakubu Mustapha, Minna

Gunmen attacked a police divisional headquarters in Kutigi, Lavun local government area of Niger state and killed an officer.

Investigation revealed that the gunmen were said to have entered the town at 3:50 am yesterday, shooting sporadically and made straight for the police station.

The State Police Command‘s Public Relation Officer, ASP Muhammad Dan-Inna Abubakar, who briefed journalists on the development yesterday in Minna , said a Police Sergeant, Jibril Abubakar was killed in the attack.

“The gunmen were repelled by the men on duty but unfortunately one Sergeant Jibril Abubakar lost his life during the gun duel”, he said.

He said the Commissioner of Police Dibal Yakadi immediately paid on the spot-assessment to the area and has placed N500, 0000 bounty on anyone who can come up with useful information that would lead to arrest of the attackers.

He said that a high powered investigation team headed by ACP AY Tahir has been constituted to track down the assailants and bring them to book.

The recent attack is coming barely two months after similar onslaught by gunmen on a divisional police station in Lemu, Gbako local government area of the state.