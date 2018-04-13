Gunmen attack Zamfara villages, kill 22

Share This





















From Ibrahim SidiMuh’dGusau

Unidentified gunmen en masse have invaded the villages of Kuru-Kuru and Jarkuka villages under AnkaLocal Government Area of Zamfara state, killing at least 22 people.

Survivors of the merciless attack who spoke under condition of anonymity said, the suspected armed bandits had earlier invaded Kuru-KuruVillage where they killed about ten people before redirecting their nasty mission to Jarkuka.

“The community of Jarkuka was not the initial target but, had been affected and lost over ten innocent lives following their efforts to mobilize support for the attacked Kuru-Kuru neighboring village, “ they narrated.

The two attacked villages were closed to BawarDajiVillage of the same local government where armed bandits had attacked and killed many innocent people acouple of weeks ago.

Confirming the incidence, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the state Command, DSP Shehu Muhammad said, a signal was received giving the information about an attack on illegal miners at Kuru-kuru village but, the level of casualty is yet to be ascertained.