Gunmen kill 10 in Kogi

From Ahmad Ibrahim, Lokoja

Unknown gunmen have stormed Kpanche community in Bassa local government area of Kogi State killing 10 people in the process.

Peoples Daily reliably gathered that the gunmen who invaded the community around 4 am yesterday, fired sporadically into the air to scare residents before unleashing mayhem in the community.

The gunmen who were said to be numbering about 20, subsequently opened fire on the residents, killing five of them and burnt down about fifteen houses.

However, some gunmen in military uniform were equally said to have stormed Egbura Mozum communities of Ozugbe, Ibiroko and Ahutara killing some residents and burning down houses.

The development has compelled some residents of Mozum, Ogba and Adimbeku communities to flee the towns thereby causing fever pitched tension generally in Bassa Kwomu and Egbura Mozum settlements in the local government.

The Ohiogba of Mozum, Mallam Khalid Ali Bukar confirmed to newsmen yesterday that the Madaki of Ibiroko, Mallam Mohammed Umar was among those killed when the gunmen stormed the area.

He disclosed that five people were killed in Ibiroko while the entire community and Ozugbe town were completely razed down.

The state commissioner of police, Mr. Ali Janga confirmed the killing of five people in Kpanche community, adding however that the combined team of police and military repelled the assailants, killing six of them in the process.

Reacting to the ugly development, the administrator of Bassa local government, Mr. Samuel Alumka said the law enforcement agents are on the matter with a view to unravel the mystery surrounding the attacks.