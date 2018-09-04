Gunmen kill 11, injure 12 in Plateau attack

Share This





















From Ado Abubakar Musa

Unknown gunmen have killed at least eleven people in Lopandet Dwei Du Area of Jos South Local Government Area of the state.

The incident was said to have occurred around 8:30pm yesterday.

DSP Tyopev Terna, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, confirmed the attack, adding that twelve persons were also wounded in the attack and currently receiving treatment.

Terna, said in a statement he signed that, “ On the 02/09/2018 at about 2030hrs, the Plateau State Police Command, Jos received a distress call to the effect that unknown gunmen attacked Lopandet Dwei Du Area of Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State.

“The Command immediately mobilised to the scene of crime. On arrival we discovered that some people were shot. The victims were immediately rushed to Jos University Teaching Hospital (JUTH) and Plateau Specialist Hospital.

“As a result of the attack, eleven (11)persons have been confirmed dead by doctors from both hospitals mentioned above while (12) persons were wounded and are now on admission receiving treatment, “ he added.

The Police spokesman said more security personnel have been deployed to the area to prevent further attacks adding that investigation into the crime is in ongoing .

Meanwhile, the state governor, Simon Lalong has condemned the attack on Lopandet Dwei Du area of Jos South Local Government Area of the state.

He has ordered all security agencies in the state to as a matter of urgency fish out the perpetrators of the attacks on communities in the state.

The governor disclosed this in a statement sent to journalists by his Commissioner of Information and Communication, Yakubu Dati.

Lalong commiserated with the entire people of the state.

“ Lalong commiserates with the people of Plateau state over the heinous attack on Doi community of Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State, which occurred yesterday night, 2nd September, 2018.

“The government condemns this attack in its entirety and has

instructed the security agencies to fish out the perpetrators, as they ensure the safety and security of the immediate environment and the entire state.

“Members of the public are called upon to resist any temptation to self-help as these will be playing to the script of these perpetrators whose ultimate aim is to return the State to the dark era of bloodletting.

“The Plateau State Government has ordered the security agencies to redouble their efforts in performing their constitutional responsibility of protecting lives and property, the statement said.

The statement further called on people in the state to be vigilant and report all suspicious movements to the nearest security agencies.