Gunmen kill 2 Policemen, abduct Portuguese in Kogi

From Ahmad Ibrahim Lokoja

The security challenges confronting Kogi State worsened on Monday following the killing of two policemen attached to Dangote Construction Site by unknown gunmen.

The law enforcement agents were killed around 7 pm while providing cover for the Portuguese expatriates supervising road construction along Obajana/Kabba road.

This is even as one of the Portuguese expatriates was abducted and taken to an unknown destination.

The state Police public Relations Officer, William Aya who confirmed the incident told newsmen yesterday, that the ugly incident occurred on the 23rd of this month.

He disclosed that the gunmen numbering about fifteen around 7 pm, engaged two police officers guarding one of the expatriates road construction workers, staff of AG Dangote Company Limited.

According to him, the armed gunmen shot two police officers, one died on the spot, while the other victim died at a hospital.

Aya further gave the names of the officers killed as Sergeant Gini John and Inspector Ezekiel Negedu.

The gunmen equally kidnapped one of the expatriates, Jose Machada.

The state Commissioner of Police, Ali Janga immediately directed Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of operations to move to the scene to assess the situation and commence combing the bush for possible rescue of the victim.

He further revealed that, the CP visited the scene on Tuesday and met with the management of Dangote Company as well as some expatriates.

He assured that police would leave no stone unturned to ensure that the victim is rescue unhurt.

He disclosed that the CP has deployed special anti robbery squad, counter terrorism squad, SIIB among others as well as conventional police to the area to comb the bush with a view to securing the release of the victim.