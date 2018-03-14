Gunmen kill 25 in fresh Plateau attack

Share This





















From Ado Abubakar Musa Jos

No fewer than twenty-five people were on Monday night killed in another string of attacks by unknown gunmen in Dundu Village of kwall District of Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau state.

Two people were also said have been injured in the incident.

In the Monday attack, our correspondent reports that 19 out of the deceased were men, 3 were women while 3 were children.

This is coming barely one week after President Muhammadu Buhari visited the state where he unveiled a peace roadmap.

Both Operation Safe Heaven (OSH) and Plateau State Command through their spokespersons, Major Adam Umar and ASP Tyoped Teran confirmed the attack.

Major Umar while giving the casualty figure on the attack, said “ 21 people were killed. On the first day of the attack, 8 bodies were found while today 13 were found.”

According to the ASP, who was giving update of the attack said , “there was an attack yesterday in Bassa as such the Commissioner of Police Plateau State Command Jos , has directed Taiwo Jebiyisu, Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Department of Operations to go to the scene of the crime for an on the spot assessment.

“As such he is there now. The information is sketchy. I shall inform you when the details of the attack are made available please, “he added.

It would be recalled that last week, there was a similar attack in same area where sixteen people were confirmed killed by the Police.