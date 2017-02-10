Gunmen kill 3 in fresh Zamfara fresh

Share This





















From Ibrahim Sidi Muh’d, Gusau

Three members of the Vigilante Group were reported to have been killed by armed bandits on Wednesday in an ambush the deep forest in ‘Yan Ware village under Tsafe local government council of Zamfara state.

The incidence, according to a source which did not want to be identified in print, followed a directive by the village head of ‘Yan Ware to leaders of the vigilante group to physically meet with the representatives of the armed bandits for peace talks down the bush after satisfactory arrangements.

However, unknowing to the vigilante members, the armed bandits had planned a fierce ambush few kilometres away from their camp on the village team for the peace talks.

The village team of vigilantes included the leader of the vigilante group alongside his two lieutenants.

The source informed that which they were violently attacked by the armed bandits who opened fire on them thereby killing three.

The source also said, villagers became furious upon hearing of the vigilantes death, as they took to the streets attempting to set the village head’s house ablaze.

He said, the timely arrival of the Police derailed the negative intention.

Confirming the incidence, the state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Shaba Alkali said, normalcy has returned in the affected village.

He called on the community to remain law abiding, and allow peace to reign in the state.