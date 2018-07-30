Gunmen kill 44 in Zamfara – Official

Share This





















From Ibrahim Sidi Muh’d Gusau

Several people from about eighteen communities in Zurmi Local Government Area of Zamfara state have been displaced as 44 people were confirmed killed within last week by armed bandits.

Confirming the casualty figure while giving an update on the attacks yesterday, the Special Adviser to the state Governor on Media and Communication, Alhaji Ibrahim Magaji Dosara said, over eighteen thousand people are taking refuge across schools in Zurmi local government headquarters.

However, prior to giving the update on the displaced figures by the S.A media, the Speaker of the Zamfara state House of Assembly, Honorable Sunusi Garba Rikiji paid an assessment and sympathy visit during which he said that only 12,000 were displaced and taking refuge in the local government headquarters.

The Speaker, who also doubled as the Chairman of the Committee on Assessment and Distribution of Relief Materials lamented that, he witnessed numerous delivery by pregnant women while fleeing to Zurmi headquarters for safety, while some were found dead on their way to the same destination.

“It was disheartening when I saw pregnant women delivering while fleeing and used contaminated water derived from gutters to wash their babies. I found some lying dead by road sides while also fleeing for safety, one must believe that, the bandits have taken over the affected villages, therefore, security agencies must arise to their duties,” Rikiji said.

The Speaker further said that, the nasty operations by the armed bandits have taken a new dimension as they do not look for either valuables or any other properties but rather, taking lives and burning the properties to ashes as they did to entire Mashema and Birane districts, adding that, “All the houses, properties and monies across the sacked communities were burnt to ashes”.

In the same light, the Divisional Police Officer in charge of Zurmi Local Government Area had to sneak through backyard of the station to escape being lynched by the angry youths supported by some Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs, following a receipt of information that men of the Nigerian army had arrested three armed bandits and handed them over to Police as they feared they could be released.

“The angry youths while surrounding the station to demand for the suspects release for jungle judgment from the custody of Police, they destroyed some parts of the station and set a parked vehicle belonging to the suspects and number of motorcycles ablaze, while the DPO had already sneaked along with the suspects by the backyard and escaped,” an eyewitness alleged.