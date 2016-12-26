Gunmen kill 5 women, raze houses in Southern Kaduna

Share This





















From Femi Oyelola, kaduna

It was a black Christmas for the people of Southern Kaduna as gunmen on the eve of the celebration attacked Goska village, which is about 5km from Kafanchan, in Jema’a Local Government Area, of the state killing five women and setting most part of the village ablaze.

One of the victims is the 14 year old daughter of former Chairman of Jema’a Local Government Area, Barrister Gideon Morik. Her corpse and others have been deposited at the Kafanchan General Hospital

According to a source, the attackers invaded the village around 7pm on Saturday evening as villagers were preparing for evening church service to mark Christmas eve.

Though there was heavy police presence on Sunday after the attack, residents who escaped said that while the invasion was taking place, no police help came until the attackers left.

It was also gathered that two more women were killed by the assailants, in the village, which belong to Kaninkon people.

It was gathered that the attackers did not burn the entire town, but targeted homes of local community leaders and homes of active youths in the village which also affected other homes,

Investigation also revealed that the villagers had gotten wind of the attack last week, after many of the villages of Kaninkon had been sacked by the attackers,

To check the ugly situation, 5 luxurious buses loaded with soldiers were seen heading towards the trouble area.

However, in Zonkwa, Heaquaters of Zangon Kataf LGA, a large crowd of celebrants made a long procession singing worship songs in a yearly even called “Celebrate Jesus”.

The event which was organised by Barrister Mark Jacob, former Commissioner of Justice and Attorney General of Kaduna state, started around 2pm with the throng walking for about 2km on the main street of the town.

Jacob said, “This year’s Celebrate Jesus is a very solemn one. The Bible says that in every condition you find yourself, praise and give thanks to God. Our people are going through the worse time in recent memory. This celebration is to mark the coming of our saviour Jesus Christ and to thank him and express our Faith in him that everything will be alright very soon.”