Gunmen kill Katsina’s ex-commissioner, Prof. Halimatu on Kaduna/Abuja road

Share This





















From Femi Oyelola Kaduna

There was an atmosphere of sorrow and tears as the remains of the former Katsina state Commissioner for Education Professor Halimatu Saadiya Idris was committed to Mother Earth in Kaduna yesterday.

The residence of the deceased became bee haves of activities from the early hours of yesterday as sympathisers troops to the u/ Sariki resident of the late professor.

The arrival of the Katsina state delegation led by the Deputy Governor of the state Engr Munir Yakubu kick started the Islamic burial rite of the deceased.

The corpse was moved to the Islamic Center Praying Group where the prayer was led by the Chief Imam of Sultan Bello mosque Dr.Sule Adams.

The burial was at the Isa Kaita Road Cemetery where security agent had task in dealing with the crowd.

The final burial took place around 1.16pm yesterday. Kadunal State delegation was led by the Special Adviser to Malam Nasir el-Rufai, Uba Sani.

Also at the burial ground was for Governor of old kaduna state Balarabe Musa and top business executives.

Professor Halimatu Saadiya Idris was one of the four people brutally murdered by bandits bullets while she was travelling from Kaduna to Abuja .

Confirming the incident, the spokesperson of Kaduna state Police Command DSP Aliyu Mukhtar, said that the Command received a distress call that a group of unidentified armed men blocked Kaduna–Abuja express road by Gidan Busa Village and opened fire indiscriminately at any vehicle on sight.

“In swift response, teams of Police men stormed the scene where the bandits were dislodged but sadly they had already killed four commuters and injured five others in their dastardly act.

“Normalcy has been restored on the road with commuters moving safely without molestation.

“The Police Command uses this medium to reassure the public that we are committed even than before to protect life and property of Nigerians, irrespective of time, venue and circumstance. In this regard,

“We call on the general Public to volunteer information to security agencies to assist us in ridding our communities of such violent miscreants who have constitute threat to our peaceful coexistence,” He said.