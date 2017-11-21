Gunmen kill Plateau village head

Share This





















The Plateau State Police Command on Monday confirmed that gunmen had killed the village head of Tarangol community, Amos Marit.

Tarangol community is in Bokkos Local Government Area of Plateau.

The command’s spokesperson, Terna Tyopev, told the News Agency of Nigeria in Jos that Mr. Marit, 57, was shot in the back.

Mr. Tyopev said that the killing was reported by two men, Enoch Michael and Christopher Marit, both of Fokkos Village in Bokkos.

“Yesterday at about 8 p.m., one Enoch Michael and Christopher Marit reported at our Bokkos Division that gunmen broke into the premises of Mr. Amos Marit, the village head of Tarangol and fired (at) him.

“He was immediately rushed to Luna Hospital in the locality but gave up the ghost while receiving treatment.

“Our men rushed to the scene of the incident, but the assailants had varnished”, Mr. Tyopev said.

The spokesman said that the body of the deceased had been deposited at the morgue.

He said that no arrest had been made, adding that investigations were going on.