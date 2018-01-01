Gunmen kill traditional ruler, wife in S/Kaduna

Share This





















From Mohammed Ibrahim, Kaduna

Numana Chiefdom were thrown into confusion and mourning when suspected gunmen killed their Chief, Etum Numana, Gambo Makama and his pregnant wife on New Year day.

The chief and his wife were killed at Arak his home town of Sanga local government area of the southern part of the state.

Reports from the area said the second class chief was at his village to celebrate the new year.

The attack took place around 12:05am and the killers were said to have worn masks before invading his home and opened fire at them.

The traditional ruler’s, 45 year old son was injured during the attack.

The chief’s second wife was few months pregnant before she was killed.

The injured son was rushed to an undisclosed hospital in the area.

Sanga Development Chairman, Prince Bala Audu confirmed the killings in a telephone interview , saying the chief and his wife went to the village to celebrate the new year.

“He was seated with his second wife who is pregnant, then suddenly

gunmen which I was told covered their faces with masks invaded the house and opened fire at them, alongside his son who is about 45 years.

“The chief and his wife died on the spot, the son did not die but he sustained serious injuries and was rushed to the hospital.

“The gun men set the house ablaze and burnt a vehicle which was recently given to the chief as a gift,” he said.

‎It was further gathered that after committing the act they fled into the bush and escaped.

Kaduna state Police Command Spokesman, Aliyu Mukhtar.who confirmed the incident said they received a distress call about 4 am that armed men stormed the chief’s house and shot him and his wife.

“Before our arrival to the house, the hoodlums set the place ablaze and fled. Were not able to arrest them but we are intensifying efforts to ensure that we arrest them,” he said.