Gunmen kill village head in Plateau

From Ado Abubakar Musa, Jos

Gunmen suspected to be hired killers on Friday killed a 70 year old acting village head of Gyangyang village of Gagdi ward in Kanam local government area of Plateau state.

The late acting Village Head, Mohammed Suleiman who‘s traditional title was Madaki of Gyangyang was killed by unknown gunmen who invaded his house around 2am midnight.

The Management Committee Chairman of Kanam, Hon. Hamid Hudu Bale, confirmed the attack, explaining that the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of the LG has moved to the area.

Responding, the Plateau state Police Public Relations Officer, ASP, Tyopev Terna, confirmed the incident adding that investigation was still ongoing.