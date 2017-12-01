Gwagwalada chair poll: Court orders recount of ballot papers in 5 wards

Share This





















By Usman Shuaibu

The chairman in charge of the Federal Capital Territory Area Council election petition appeal tribunal sitting in the High Court of the FCT Apo, Justice U.P. Kekemeke, has ordered the recounting of ballot papers in the five wards of Gwagwalada Area Council.

The five wards, according to the appeal petition tribunal, include Dobi, Paikon, Ibwa, Gwagwalada staff quarters and Gwagwalada Central Wards.

Justice Kekemeke, who made this known while delivering a judgment between the All Progressives Congress, APC, chairmanship candidate, Hon. Abubakar Jibrin Giri and incumbent chairman (APGA) of Gwagwalada Area Council, Hon. Adamu Mustapha Danze on Thursday.

Kekemeke accused the lower tribunal of passing the judgment when the election in the five wards were characterized by irregularities noting that what the lower tribunal did was a miscarriage of justice.

Speaking to Peoples Daily at the appeal tribunal, the counsel to the APC, Barr. Christian Kelechi expressed joy over the order given at the appeal tribunal that the ballot papers should be recounted in the five wards.

“We presented the issue at the lower tribunal but the court refused to recount the ballot papers”, Kelechi said.

It would be recalled that the APC Gwagwalada chairmanship candidate filled a petition against the chairman of Gwagwalada Area Council (APGA) at the lower tribunal challenging his victory during the area council election.