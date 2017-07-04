Hajj 2017: Airlift begins 30th July

Share This





















By Maryam Garba Hassan

Airlift for this year’s Nigeria’s intending pilgrims to Saudi Arabia for this year’s Hajj is to commence on the 30th of July, the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria has said.

The Commission made the disclosure yesterday in Abuja in a statement issued by its Head of Media, Uba Mana.

The statement said the commission has started processing visa for 40,000 intending pilgrims who have completed payment of their fare.

The statement said states with highest number of registered pilgrims are Kaduna, which has 6,335 pilgrims, Niger, 4,129, Zamfara, Kano, and Sokoto States 3000 each.

The Commission urged states to immediately commence inoculation of intending pilgrims and issuance of Basic Travel Allowance ,BTA.

It further called on intending pilgrims wishing to perform this year’s hajj to complete payment of their fare through their respective states before Saudi E- portal for visa approval is closed.

Earlier, the Commission concluded its 10th years anniversary conference for Hajj and Umrah Stakeholders in Abuja at the weekend, with participants maintaining that the Commission should remain under and answerable to the Presidency.

In a communiqué, the participants also advised against government’s withdrawal from Hajj matters and to take necessary diplomatic measures to convince the Saudi government to have a rethink over its policy of lifting forty five percent of Nigerian Pilgrims.

They call on NAHCON to immediately kick-start the Hajj saving scheme with Ja’iz Bank.

NAHCON they advised should look into the possibility of reducing the number of days Nigerian Pilgrims spend in the holy land.

NAHCON should also cooperate with Saudi authorities to ensure total eradication of Nigerian miscreants.

The participants commended the commission for the measures taken so far to ensure Nigerian Pilgrims got value for their money and it efforts that saved Nigeria Pilgrims three hundred dollars each this year.

The Commission was also advised to look into the possibility of shortening the number of days Nigerian Pilgrims spend in the Holy land.

NAHCON also revealed that it will establish a standard training Institute for the training of Hajj Managers and handlers.

The Chairman of the Commission, Barrister, Abdullah Mukhyar Muhammad stated this in his welcome address at the opening of the two day Stakeholders Conference.

The chairman also stated that the Commission was planning to establish an FM Hajj Radio station.