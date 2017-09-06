Hajj 2017: Death toll of Nigerian pilgrims rise to 14

Share This





















By Umar Muhammad Puma

So far, about fourteen pilgrims including a National Hajj Commission (NAHCON), staff have died during this year’s hajj.

The Commissioner in Charge of Health of the Commission, Dr. Ibrahim Kana disclosed this at the media briefing in Makka, Saudi Arabia yesterday.

He also said that, so far about eighteen thousand sick Nigerian pilgrims were attended to by the NAHCON medical team, with over six thousand of them at Muna and Arafat.

Speaking earlier, Chairman National Hajj Commission of Nigeria, NAHCON, Abdullah Mukhtar, said plans are underway to start the airlifting of large quantum of pilgrims, including Nigerian Pilgrims, from Muhammad Bn Abdulaziz Airport in Madina.

Before now, only King Abdulaziz Airport in Jeddah, was used as the departure point for virtually all pilgrims on their return journeys.

He further explained that if the plan comes to fruition the Saudi based Airline, FLYNAS, would operate from the Madina Airport.

He added that the entire exercise of the return journey is expected to be concluded on or before the October the fifth, barring all unforeseen and unavoidable hiccups.

He commended the role of journalists information dissemination, enquiries and enlightenment on the concluded Hajj rites, calling on them not to relent during the last lap of the exercise which has already commenced.

On his part, Commissioner Operations of the Commission, Abdullah Saleh Modibbo said all the three Air carriers have been notified about their flights schedules.

He stated that FLYNAS is to conclude its airlift between seventh of September and second of October, MedView between tenth and twenty fifth of this month, while Max Air between ninth of September and fifth of October. Adding that the Commission had done everything humanly possible to ensure a hitch free exercise.

In his remarks, the Finance and Administration Commissioner, Alhaji Adebayo who said already weighing of pilgrims luggage has began in earnest, assured that pilgrims feeding and transportation would continue until all pilgrims are reunited with their families.

Meanwhile, the Saudi Project For the Utilisation of Hajj Meat, managed by Islamic Development Bank, has issued a certified receipt confirming the slaughter of about fifteen thousand six hundred and one sheep on behalf of Nigerian pilgrims, who paid for their Hadaya through Ja’iz Bank.