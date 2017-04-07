Hajj 2017: Kaduna urges pilgrims to attend weekly enlightenment programme

Share This





















From Mohammad Ibrahim Kaduna

Kaduna State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board has urged the state registered intending pilgrims for this year’s pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia to ensure full attendance of the weekly enlightenment programmes which the board organises to teach the pilgrims basic principles of performing hajj.

The Overseer of the Board, Imam Hussaini Sulaiman Tsoho made the call while addressing intending pilgrims from Kubau, Ikara and Makarfi on a tour he embarked to assess the ongoing sensitisation of the pilgrims in the State.

He said the state government has attached importance to the enlightenment of the pilgrims program towards a successful hajj operation and would not condone absenteeism by the intending pilgrims.

Imam Hussain Tsoho explained that this year the Board kicked off enlightenment very early in order to teach the intending pilgrims all aspects of the Hajj exercise as well as rules and regulations governing pilgrims journey at home and in the holy land.

‘Our aim of doing that is to ensure all intending pilgrims from this state are fully enlightened and educated on hajj rites and other issues of dos and don’ts of the operations”, said the Overseer.

Some of the pilgrims interviewed have expressed their happiness on the conduct of pilgrims’ officials and Ulamas facilitating the sensitisation programs and pledged to abide by the rules and regulations in order to achieve an acceptable hajj exercise.