Hajj 2017: NAHCON crashes accommodation in Makkah, Madinah

Share This





















By Maryam Garba Hassan

In its effort to reduce the cost of this year’s Hajj, the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has negotiated downward the cost of accommodations to be used by Nigerian pilgrims in Makkah during this year’s hajj exercise.

A statement issued yesterday in Abuja by Head of Media of the Commission, Uba Mana, said this followed the rigorous negotiations between the Commission and the landlords/reputable agents in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

It said the Commission’s team of inspectors and negotiators were in Saudi Arabia recently to ensure that there is no no augmentation for pilgrims’ accommodation in Makkah.

The statement further said same feat was recorded for Madinah accommodation.

It said with this achievement, pilgrims will pay between 500 to 900 Riyals or less this year in Makkah, while in Madinah they will pay 614 Riyals or less for accommodation.

The reduction in the cost of Makkah and Madinah accommodation will therefore, affect positively the 2017 Hajj fare,

even as that of Makkah means that there would be no uniform Hajj fare for this year’s Hajj, the statement added.

It said the previous regime of pegging the benchmark of the accommodation at SR4,000 is over and each house will be paid for based on its merit and the laid down criteria by the Commission which include proximity to the Haram, facilities and age of accommodation.

“ This initiative will save the country and the pilgrims some funds under the economic recession currently experienced in the country.

“ Already, results from Madinah accommodation negotiations shows that over US$12.3 million will be saved as compared to previous years”, it said.