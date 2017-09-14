Hajj 2017: No Nigerian jailed in Saudi – NAHCON

Share This





















By Umar Muhammad Puma

Chairman National Hajj Commission of Nigeria NAHCON Abdullahi Muktar has denied media report that a Nigerian Pilgrim from Sokoto was jailed for 3 month in Saudi Arabia

Media had earlier reported that Lawal Yar-tsakuwa, the Secretary of Goronyo LGA, in Sokoto state. found a white pilgrim’s missing waist purse inside the Grand mosque. And that It was also said that Mamman Kwakwazo reportedly refused to give back the purse to the owner who was said to have seen it with him immediately he (the owner) lost it.

However, speaking at a dinner in Makka with the members of the national media team, state public relation officers and media practitioners serving with the state pilgrims welfare boards, thanked journalists for a wonderful coverage of this year’s hajj rites, added that criticisms and recommendations will be welcomed by the commission to help identify areas that need improvements.

While wishing the media team journey mercies on their return back home, he announced that so far 36 flights have left Saudi Arabia to Nigeria with over 14 000 pilgrims evacuated, adding that there was no single cancellation of flight this year.

He also tasked the pen professionals to always keep in touch with the commission to verify accurate information before going to press.

He also announced that already 2018 hajj preparation has began. “We have sent our team to Madina to book for accommodation for next year’s hajj. We have also resolved to ensure more befitting accommodation in Makka.