Hajj 2018: Kaduna begins registration of intending pilgrims Wednesday

By Muhammad Ibrahim

Kaduna State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board will commence the registration of intending pilgrims for 2018 pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia in all the 23 local government areas of the state on Wednesday.

A statement issued by the Public Relations Officer of the Board, Yunusa Muhammad Abdullahi, said the Board has advised intending pilgrims to present themselves physically during the exercise because registration by proxy will not be allowed.

The statement said that intending pilgrims are to pay a minimum of Eight Hundred Thousand Naira as deposits in a designated bank account of the Board.

However, old timers who have performed the hajj in the last three years must agree to pay additional 2,000 Saudi Riyals or its equivalent before being registered in line with Saudi Arabian authorities’ new guidelines.

The statement quoted the Overseer of the Board, Imam Hussaini Sulaiman Tsoho Ikara, as warning that intending female pilgrims would only be registered when they come along with male guardians (Mahram) in line with Saudi Arabian government’s regulations, while pregnant women and old people with nobody to accompany them will not be registered.

Imam Hussaini who addressed Registration Officers at the premises of the Pilgrims’ board, warned them to adhere strictly to the registration guidelines.