Hajj 2018: Masari approves N300,000 minimum deposit for pilgrims

From Lawal Sa’idu Funtua, Katsina

Katsina State Governor, Alhaji Aminu Bello Masari has approved a minimum of N300,00.00 as initial deposit for prospective pilgrims for the 2018 hajj exercise.

The Executive Secretary of the state Pilgrims Welfare Board, Alhaji Muhammadu Abu Rimi disclosed this yesterday in Katsina while briefing newsmen on the preparations for the 2018 hajj exercise.

He added that from the month of November 2017 to Match 2018 pilgrims are expected to have made a deposit of N1.5 million pending the time when HAHCON would announce the Hajj fares for the exercise.

He similarly warned prospective pilgrims to complete the payment by March 2018 or lose their seats, adding the Saudi authority would close their portal for the registration of pilgrims by March next year.

Rimi called on prospective pilgrims to visit zonal pilgrims offices nearest to them to make their deposit, warning that only certified bank draft would be accepted.

He said the pilgrims zonal offices are in Daurs, Katsina, Funtua, Malumfashi, Kakia, Mani and Dutsin- ma local goverments.

Similarly at the point of making deposits, the secretary added that pilgrims must present a valid travelling passport and certificate of his local government of origin.

According to him, repeaters that is those who performed Hajj not more than five years ago are to pay additional N163, 000.00 which he said was a fee stipulated by the Saudi authorities.