Hajj accommodation: Group fingers NAHCON on appointment of foreign national

From Edwin Olofu, Kano

The Chairman of Nigerian Arewa Foundation, a Saudi-Arabian based services provider consisting of 158 companies, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulaiman Yusuf has decried the appointment of a foreign national by the National Hajj Commission (NAHCON), to take over the responsibility of finding accommodation for Nigerian pilgrims in Saudi Arabia.

Yusuf who was speaking to newsmen in Kano yesterday lamented the plight of the Nigerian pilgrims in the wake up of the appointment of a foreign national to handle accommodation arrangement, which has increased hajj fare and denied Nigerians job opportunities.

He particularly accused the Hajj Commission chairman of allegedly over levying the hajj companies that provide accommodation to Nigerian pilgrims with the sum of SR50, which according to him remained unexplained and un-receipted during the 2015 and 2016 hajj operations.

He further alleged that the money SR50 was deducted from the amount due for payment to them as agents in respect of the pilgrims accommodation in Mecca and this involved 76,000 pilgrims from Nigeria and the total amount removed allegedly by the chairman was SR3,800,000.00 which is N513 million.

In the same vein, he said the commission chairman unjustly negotiated and increased the pilgrims transportations fees from SR180 to SR360 thereby doubling the fare totaling to over N1billion.

The hajj operating companies called for the immediate removal of the hajj commission chairman for the allege deep rooted corruption that he have got himself involved in.

That, “in the interest of justice and fear play the chairman should be compelled to refund all the monies he allegedly deducted from the 76,000 Pilgrims in 2015 and 2016.

The chairman of the Arewa Foundation similarly urged the presidency to setup a panel to critically probe the National Hajj commission under the leadership of the current chairman more specifically that involve 2015,2016 hajj operations.

“And since there are allegation of misconducts the Presidency should suspend the NAHCON chairman from office and replace him with a more patriotic more modest and more morally principled person pending the outcome of the investigations”, the chairman added.

Yusuf equally hinted that already the group had petitioned the on the leadership of the National Assembly, urging theme to treat the petitioned it had written and submitted to them with outmost fairness for justice to prevail.

He said the petition was also copied to the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission(ICPC) and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission(EFCC) in addition to submitting same to the Presidency for their grievances to be heard pointing out that the Foundation was in possession of incontrovertible evidence to prove its case.

He however stated that Nigerian Arewa Foundation would never hesitate to seek eventual redress in court for injunction to be issued which would stall the entire hajj exercise this year’s stressing that seeking redress in court would be the last resort.