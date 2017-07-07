Hajj fares: NAHCON directs states to extend payment deadline

Share This





















By Maryam Garba Hassan

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has directed states’ Pilgrims Welfare Boards, Agencies to extend deadline for the payment of this year’s Hajj fare by one week.

Chairman of the Commission, Barr. Abdullahi Mukhtar, gave the directive in Abuja at the contract signing ceremony with 2017 approved Hajj carriers.

He said the extension became necessary to enable intending pilgrims more time to pay up the outstanding balance.

“Hajj is a divine call and therefore we must do everything to ease the pain of the people and enable more people to complete their payments”.

Muktar described the contract signing as an important milestone, stressing, “This event is very important. It is a big step towards the commencement of Hajj airlift whose importance cannot be over emphasized.

It can make or mar the success of the 2017 Hajj exercise.

He, however, expressed confidence and trust in the ability of the airlines to deliver on their mandate.

“We have utmost trust and confidence in your capabilities to deliver and give the best services to Nigerian pilgrims” .

He enjoined the airlines to work together as a team and see each other as partners on national assignment. “Support each other to fly the flag of the country in a positive and complementary ways in the interest of both pilgrims and the nation at large” .

He also expressed appreciation to the federal government and States Pilgrims’ Welfare Boards for their support and cooperation in the screening and appointment of the airlines.

Speaking on behalf of the approved airlines, chief executive officer of Medview Airline, Alhaji Munir Bankole, thanked the Commission for the confidence and trust reposed on them and assured of their commitment and determination to ensure the 2017 Hajj records a resounding success.

The three airlines that sealed the 2017 airlift agreement are Medview, Max Air and Azman airlines.

This is the first time Azman airline is participating in the airlift exercise of Nigeria’s pilgrims to the holy land. FlyNas the Saudi Arabia designated airline is expected to sign up later in the week.