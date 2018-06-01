Hajj: FCT-MPWB begins Visa processing for intending pilgrims

Share This





















In furtherance of its effort towards ensuring a seamless 2018 Hajj exercise in Saudi Arabia, the Federal Capital Territory Pilgrims Welfare Board (FCT-MPWB) has commenced Visa processing for all intending pilgrims from the Territory.

According to the Board, it has concluded the first and second education and orientation exercise for 2018 intending pilgrims, while the next phase of education and orientation is scheduled to come up after fasting of the month of Ramadan.

FCT-MPWB Director, Mallam Muhammad Bashir, who addressed the media on Monday, said for this year’s Hajj operations, intending pilgrims are expected to pay a total sum of N1, 492,867.15, which was a reduction by N45, 351.47, from the fare paid in 2017.

Bashir added that already, the board has secured comfortable accommodation in Makka, for this year’s intending pilgrims, while arrangement has been concluded with service providers in Saudi Arabia on feeding of pilgrims.

He explained that the flat basic travel allowance of pilgrims is $800.00 (eight hundred dollars), adding that the development was as a result of concerted effort by the regulatory body to lessen the hardship of hajj fare, due to exchange rate and escalation of cost of services in Saudi Arabia, due to introduction of various policies by the government of that country.

According to him, old timers are expected to pay additional SR2000.00 (two thousand Saudi Riyals), which is equivalent to N163, 000.00, as a levy imposed by Saudi Arabian government this year.

FCT-MPWB boss advised all those who have not balance their hajj fare immediately, in order to enable the board meet up with the deadline set by the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria.

He added that all intending pilgrims who paid in excess would get their refund as soon as the office concludes the compilation of their names and banks details.