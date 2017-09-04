Hajj: NAHCON probes service providers, others over poor facilities

Share This





















From Ali Alkali Makkah, Saudi Arabia and Muhammad Puma

As Nigerian pilgrims to Saudi Arabia are to start retuning home on the 7th Sept., the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) is set to investigate alleged cases of poor services rendered to the pilgrims by some tour operator companies and their service sroviders, as well as States Pilgrims Welfare Boards and agencies.

Chairman of the Commission, Barr. Abdullahi Mukhtar Muhammad, made this known during a visit to states and tour operators’ pilgrims tents in Muna to assess the level of services provided to Nigerian pilgrims by the service providers.

After finding some lapses and poor service in some areas, the Chairman vowed that the commission will investigate and take appropriate action against any Hajj Service Provider or Tour Operator that rendered poor services to the Nigeria pilgrims.

The pilgrims have, in many tents, complained of inadequate tent space, poor toilet facilities and delay in the provision of food by some caterers.

The Chairman vowed to oblige the erring services providers companies or tour operators to make refunds back to the affected pilgrims; saying that the commission has reported the matter to Saudi Ministry of Hajj.

Barr Abdullahi Mukhtar also visited the Kitchen and tasted the meal being supplied to the pilgrims in order to ascertain the quality of the food being served to Nigeria pilgrims.

Meanwhile, by noon Monday, Saudi time, the entire two million pilgrims that are in the last lap of their Hajj rites would have moved to Makkah, after spending the mandatory four to five days at Muna, Arafat and Muzdalifa. They are to go back to Makkah for the symbolic stoning of the devil.