Handover Ikere-Gorge dam to Oyo state, Ajimobi urges Buhari

…Says he won’t depose Olubadan

By Lawrence Olaoye

Oyo state governor, Abiola Ajimobi, has pleaded with President Muhammadu Buhari to hand over the abandoned Ikere-Gorge Dam in his state to him to manage for the benefit of his people and some other neighboring states.

Ajimobi, who spoke to newsmen after a closed door meeting with the President yesterday also said he would not depose the Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Saliu Adetunji even though he had crossed the lines.

The governor also said he appreciated and commended the President for hitting the ground running since returning from medical attention abroad.

He praised the President for making the nation proud in his speech at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) and commended him for the rendition of the independence speech where he catalogued the ends of his administration.

On the request for the return of the dam to the state, Ajimobi said “I came to talk to him about infrastructure that we require. For instance, we have the Ikere-gorge dam in Oyo state, the fourth largest earth dam in the world, stretching almost 50 kilometers. We felt it would provide benefits to us, like in the area of irrigation, water supply both industrial and household. Similarly, that dam can provide us with opportunities for farming and energy generation. (It has a reservoir of 690 million cubic metres).

“So, I felt that Ikere gorge dam should be handed over to Oyo state or we participate through PPP in resuscitating the dam such that Oyo state can benefit from all the deliverables from the dam.”

According to him, he reassured the President on his commitment to security of lives and properties in his state particularly allaying the fears that he had perfected plans to dethrone the Olubadan owing to controversies that followed the Olubadan chieftaincy declaration.

He said, “I also mentioned the issue of security to the President. Recall that Oyo state has been in the news because of the issue of Olubadan chieftaincy declaration. So I came to let him know that the Olubadan is my father. He is a younger brother to my own father and we have had a very long relationship, which has been father-son relationship.

“I assured him that come rain, come shine, I will never depose the Olubadan because he is a father and a son does not depose his father. Even though he has done so many things that could be used to remove him, I will never remove him. We have to continue to show respect.”

He alleged that the chieftaincy issue was being politicized as a certain Council member, who is also a politician, was the only one who antagonized him on the issue.