Hate speech: Youth coalition plans October rally

By Ochiaka Ugwu

A coalition of youth groups in Nigeria, under the aegis of “I am for One Nigeria” initiative have disclosed plans to host a major rallies across the country, commencing with a major rally in Abuja, on 1st, October, 2017, to put an end to domination, secession and hate speeches.

This is contained in a statement, by Barr. Olajide Adekanye, and Ibrahim Bello, where the group noted that, “We are a coalition of youth groups, with strong convictions in the One Nigeria project, under the aegis of “I am for one Nigeria Campaign” poised to inculcate the ideology of an indomitable and indissoluble, but focused Nigeria, In response to national yearnings and the concerns of the international community, for peace and harmony.

“We have decided to act against hate speeches, toxic agitations and lame criticisms by offering viable alternatives through dialogue and patriotic actions that binds us together as a nation.

“We are against any move or attempt to dominate, divide or disintegrate Nigeria and we have decided to proffer solutions to agitations and ensure a peaceful coexistence of all Nigerians.

“As responsible citizens, we are determined to preserve the unity, cohesion and togetherness of Nigeria, including promoting the respect of our diversity, the values of solidarity, equal opportunities and human rights among Nigerians.

“Towards actualizing our mandate, our movement would be organising series of events and interventions commencing with a major national rally, on October 1, 2017to sustain the detoxifying process of our nation and restore its, integrity and sacredness which buttresses our glorious Independence, as a people, and must not be undermined” the statement read in part.

It noted that they are not unaware that the earlier threats of quit notice, was to commence on that day, which they said have affected the sanctity of that day.

The coalition also noted that this reality made their intervention necessary to change the narrative of the nation.

“As concerned young Nigerians and stakeholders in fashioning a posterity friendly future for Nigeria, we would be championing the youth-resource as the next corner stone of development that is factually bigger than oil, to unlock the hidden potentials of Nigeria. Our focus is to ensure that all hands are busy championing the genuine cause of this nation. “

“We aim to spread our sensitisation across Nigerians of all creed, to take ownership of this country through, by engaging their elected representatives to promote their collective ideology and also take advantage of all available media channels, especially the social media, to initiate strategic campaigns & most importantly state to state advocacy walk and sensitisation rallies across the nation in the six geo-political zones”.

It also stated that the coalition is an initiative that would be seeking the support and partnership of like-minded NGOs, corporate organisations, individuals, international bodies and other interested organizations.