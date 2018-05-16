Herders, farmers’ clash: FG earmarks 10bn for rehabilitation projects -Osinbajo

Share This





















From Uche Nnorom Makurdi

The Federal Government has earmarked the sum of ten billion naira for the rehabilitation and reconstruction of areas destroyed by Fulani herdsmen attack across Nigeria.

Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo who made the disclosure yesterday evening during his 2- day visit to Internally Displaced Camps in Benue State, said government would do a wholistic assessment of the ravaged areas, assuring them of quick return to their homes.

He said government is seriously worried about their security, wellbeing and education of their children, promising that it would do everything to ensure their comfort.

“We will ensure that those who are farmers and artisans are assisted to return to their trade. But the most important aspect of our plan is the education of the children. The president at the food security council meeting approved the sum of ten billion naira for the rehabilitation of the areas destroyed not only in Benue State but in other parts of the country. The President has mandated me to take up the responsibility and so, we will be coming here more frequent.

” We intend to do this as quickly as possible so that you can return to your homes and rebuild your lives again. There is a proverb in Yoruba that says, when a king’s house is destroyed, it can only be rebuilt better. The places that were destroyed would be rebuilt better than it was.

“I want you to know that as government, we are not doing you a favor by providing you security, a place to live and education for your children, it is your right as Nigerians,” Prof. Osinbajo said.

Speaking, Governor Samuel Ortom appreciated the president for setting up a committee to assess the level of destruction and devastation of affected areas in the state.

Executive Secretary, Benue State Emergency Management Agency,SEMA Emmanuel Shior informed that there are over 175,000 internally displaced persons in the state.