Herdsmen attacks: Buhari sends minister to Benue, pledges justice

President Muhammadu Buhari says the Federal Government will not allow people who take up arms against the defenceless in the society to go unpunished.

Mr. Buhari stated this on Thursday in Makurdi through a representative he sent to Gov. Samuel Ortom of Benue over the killings in Guma and Logo Local Government Areas of the state.

He was represented by the Minister of Interior, Abdulrahman Danbazzaau.

The minister, speaking on behalf of the president, said that efforts would be intensified to fish out the perpetrators.

He described the people that carried out the heinous act as criminals, and said they will face justice.

He condoled with the families that lost their loved ones in the attack.

In his remark, Mr. Ortom assured the people that the Anti-Open Grazing Law had come to stay, adding that their land cannot be taken away from them by whatever guise.

The governor stressed that ranching was the best global practice not only for cattle but all livestock.

“Therefore, the law was not targeted at any ethnic group. The law was initiated after diligent as well as due consultations and is in the best interest of everybody because it was meant to protect both herdsmen as well as farmers,” he said.

Former Senate Minority Leader, George Akume, said that the president was known for honesty so he should not allow the issue of incessant herdsmen attack on farmers to dent his reputation.

Mr. Akume also enjoined the people not to seek self help or carry out reprisals but allow peace to prevail. (NAN)