Herdsmen, farmers hold peace festival in Nasarawa

From Gambo Ahmed, Lafia

Farmers and Herdsmen in Nasarawa State yesterday held a cross cultural peace festival in Doma, headquarters of Doma local government area of Nasarawa state to build bridges between farmers and herdsmen in the locality.

The cross cultural festival was organized by a Non-Governmental Organization, Search for Common Ground in partnership with Centre for Women, Youth and Community Action (NACWYCA, had earlier last week taken place in Keana local government area of the state.

Declaring the festival open, the paramount ruler of the area, An’Doma of Doma, who was represented by Mr. John Ogah, appealed to herdsmen in his domain to steer clear of farmlands during their grazing even as he asked farmers to always create grazing routes while cultivating their farms to enable cattle grazers convey their livestock to water places to drink.

He said: “There will be no progress in any given society when there is no peace hence the need for herders and farmers to reconcile and become friends. The major problem between farmers and grazers is that the grazers are fond of encroaching into farm lands with their cattle where they destroyed crops.”

“I want to appeal to the herdsmen to steer clear of farm lands, while the farmers should in turn create passage to allow cattle to pass. If you are cultivating, don’t cultivate your farms to the edge of streams in order to allow cattle walk to the stream and drink water,” the An’Doma of Doma urged.

Earlier, the executive director of NACWYCA, Dr. Nawani Aboki, told the gathering that the essence of the cross cultural festival was to pave way the way for understanding of cultures of the different ethnic nationalities in the localities so that there could be an enduring of relative peace.

Aboki, who was represented by Adokpa Mamman, concluded that the event was a climax of conflict mitigation management to build bridges between herders and farmers in Keana and Doma local government areas of the state respectively.