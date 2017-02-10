High food prices: Army, police, customs have questions to answer – Ogbeh

Share This





















By Christiana Ekpa and Ikechukwu Okaforadi

The Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Chief Audu Ogbeh, yesterday attributed extortions of truck drivers conveying farm produce to various urban centres by men of the Nigeria Police Force, Army and the Nigeria Customs Service as a major reason for unending high cost of food items in the country.

He equally told the National Assembly joint committee, that farmers across the country are already kicking against move by the government to effect reduction in the prices of food items.

Ogbeh, who spoke at the Senate and House of Representatives Joint Committee on Agriculture and Rural Development at the National Assembly, said the budget of the ministry for 2017 is N76.2 billion.

“The daily unbearable extortions men of the Nigeria Police, their counterpart in the Army and Customs Service visited on truck drivers conveying farm produce from the hinterland to urban centres under the guise of carrying out security checks is one of the factors responsible for high cost of food prices in the country”.

“These truck drivers based on raw lamentations made to the Ministry in recent time, alleged that at every check points, they are always forced to part with reasonable amount of money by any group of the security agencies, which they said, made farmers to have no option than to factor cost of the extortion into prices of the food items”, he added.

The minister explained further to the committee members that based on the complaints by the truck drivers, his ministry wrote the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris and heads of the other security agencies to dissuade their operatives from the act but daily reports available to the ministry still show that such motorists are still being extorted.

He also cited high cost of diesel which now sells for N300 per litre as another factor responsible for the skyrocketing prices of food items in the country since according to him; trucks conveying farm produce are powered by diesel.

Though the minister assured the committee members that the federal government would soon see to reduction in prices of the food items going by the committee set up to that effect but said farmers are already kicking against the move.

According to him, farmers are angry with him over the move because they see the situation on ground as very favourable economically to them.

He said: “The situation on ground as far as high prices of food items are concerned is one of a dilemma to me because while the city dwellers are unhappy with us, farmers are very happy and seriously kicking against any move to tamper with their happiness by cutting down the high price of farm produce for now”.

The minister, however, added in the ministry’s 2017 budget defence before the joint committee submitted that the implementation of the budget would be driven by the need for food security in the country.

In his remarks, the chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Agriculture, Hon. Mohammed Mongunu emphasized the need for training and empowerment of youth and women in agriculture if the government is really serious in diversifying the nation`s economy through the important sector.