House-help bolts with lawmaker’s $2, 000, other valuable property

Share This





















From Osakhare Erese, Asaba

A 23-year old house-help (name withheld) working for a lawmaker, Angela Nwaka representing Aniocha-South constituency at the Delta State House of Assembly has bolted into the air after allegedly stealing $2, 000 and other valuables of the lawmaker on Thursday evening in Asaba.

It was reliably gathered that the house-help allegedly executed her “evil act” during when the lawmaker was still at the plenary session of the House after she was sued to have hoodwinked the security men at the main gate that she was taking a bag on her shoulder containing the items to a friend hence they did bothered to search her.

But the lawmaker who was trained as a Nurse, visibly angry told journalists that it was unfortunate that such inexplicable incident happened to her, adding she had ordered the security men be detained.

She refused to speak on the alleged $2, 000, but managed to say: “I’m shocked, I can’t speak for now but the security men will rot in jail, it is painful” unconfirmed sources said the house-help had under distinguished been faithful since she was brought from the far Eastern State; a situation the lawmaker admired by members of her constituency “never smelt a rat”.

Investigation revealed that the house-help had in the early hours moved out a gas and was stopped at the gate where she explained the security that she was going out with it for a refill, but this was not to be when she returned few hours to alleged removed the said $2, 000 and others.

Police Officers at the GRA Division Police Station who did not want their names in the print, confirmed some persons were arrested, while investigation was ongoing.

But the lawmaker who allegedly wept told journalists that her efforts to reach the house-help through her GSM line failed, adding that she was still investigating the act.